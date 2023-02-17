Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Crystal Palace

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Brentford might have appeared fortunate to extend their unbeaten run last weekend thanks to the controversial goal they scored against Arsenal, but they played really well and could have even beaten the Gunners.

The Bees have not lost any of their past 10 league games, but they've not just been getting good results - their boss Thomas Frank is flexible with his formations and their performances have been impressive too.

In contrast, Crystal Palace picked up a point - against Brighton - last time out, but if truth be told they were pretty hopeless. They will have to carry far more of a threat here if they are going to get anything from the game.

Casper's prediction: 2-1

Corey's prediction: 2-0

