David Moyes said reaching the Europa Conference League final would be a "huge thrill" but expects a tough semi-final tie against Gent.

The 59-year-old is looking to guide the Hammers to back-to-back European semi-finals, but after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in last-year's Europa League semi-final, Moyes wants to go one further this time around.

Speaking before Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against Gent, he said: "For any manager to get to a European final is a huge thrill. I hope we do get to a point where we can talk about it, because the first bit I have to try and do is get to a semi-final.

"It’s great that we are here, to be in Europe at this stage of the season is a big achievement and long may it continue, but every round you play is tough.

"I’d love to give the supporters another couple of nights like we did last year and truly I’d like to go further if we can.

"For a manager you want to be involved in the big games and hopefully we’ve got a few more to come."

Moyes believes overcoming the Belgian side would give the Hammers some much-needed momentum heading into their vital Premier League run-in.

He said: "It’s good to have momentum if you can and we’ve not had it this season."