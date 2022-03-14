Xhaka full of praise for Lacazette after ending goal drought

Granit Xhaka has praised Alexandre Lacazette for his importance both on and off the pitch as uncertainty over the forward's future remains.

Lacazette's penalty against Leicester on Sunday was his first goal since Boxing Day as Arsenal returned to the top four.

Despite only scoring six goals this season, Xhaka wants people to appreciate Lacazette's contribution in other areas.

He said: "In the end, people want him to score. People only see if players score.

"But people sometimes don't see how important he is for us, not only on the pitch but as well off the pitch. On the pitch, he is an amazing player and he understands the game so good with the quality he has.

"I hope now after this three, four, five, six weeks they (people) understand how important he is for us."