Kris Temple, BBC Radio Solent

Jordan Zemura's time at Bournemouth has all turned sour.

He is a great lad, a really affable guy and popular with the fans. He has come through the academy since 2019, along with his best mate Jaidon Anthony, at a time when Bournemouth do not have very many emerging.

However, from the club's side, I have been told Zemura and his representatives have not communicated with them. There had been an offer on the table for some weeks that was significantly higher than what he was on now but it was only about half of what Zemura's people think he is worth.

On top of that, Zemura has been offered new terms ever since Bournemouth were in the Championship but has rejected all offers. As a result, he has remained on a very low basic wage with a contract from his under-21 days.

I have to say we have not heard his side of this story but he has been offered the chance to give it.

Bournemouth feel they have offered a very competitive deal for a player that is still very raw in Premier League appearances and has not played since the Arsenal game in February. Defensively, he has been exposed this season and has not been up to the level required. Now, he is only the third choice left-back.

When Udinese's approach arrived in writing, the club said Zemura would be training with the Under-21s.

Perhaps the most surprising development of all is that the club only found out the deal was completed when it was announced on social media. They say they have had no communication from him or his representatives.

It has all come to a rather unsavoury end.

What will happen now? Will he train on his own? Maybe it is better if he does so his presence does not distract from their attempts to avoid relegation.

And at Udinese? The Italian side snapped up a promising Irish full-back last summer from Derby in Festy Ebosele. He has started just two games this season, despite being fit.

Given Udinese's links with Watford, maybe we will see Zemura playing on loan in the Championship next season with them.