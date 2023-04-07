Goodwin on injuries, catching County, and belief that United can stay up
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been talking to the media before Sunday's Scottish Premership clash with Hibernian.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Peter Pawlett, Liam Smith, Liam Smith, Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt are all out with injuries; Charlie Mulgrew has trained this week and is being assessed.
With injuries mounting up, Goodwin challenged some of the squad's younger players to step up, calling it an opportunity to "show everybody what they are made of".
He says the first objective is to catch Ross County, who currently sit 11th, just two points of United at the bottom, and then try to "put a bit of pressure" on the teams above that.
Goodwin cited other teams that have escaped the Premiership drop, saying "you can never throw the towel in".
Kilmarnock's win over Hearts last weekend gives him belief that "we are capable of beating anyone on the day".