Sunday's Premier League win over West Ham was all about Nottingham Forest's fans according to Steve Cooper - but he admitted the performance was far from perfect.

"It was more about the feeling of the supporters than anyone else," Cooper said.

"There would have been some supporters seeing Premier League football for the first time, some that were here in the glory days and some in between.

"Any positive feeling that last week gave us was first and foremost about the supporters and we were pleased we could give them that day and the three points.

"You want to get off the mark but particularly this one. Loads of good things came out of the game including our performance and a lot we can be proud of but at the same time we need to look at the things that didn’t go so well and take it into the cycle of preparation for the next game."