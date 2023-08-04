Transfer news: Spurs in talks with Argentina forward Veliz
- Published
Tottenham are in talks to sign £12m-rated Argentine forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central - and are looking to offload France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele and Spain winger Bryan Gil. (Evening Standard), external
Everton have leapfrogged Spurs and West Ham in the race to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire. (Football Insider), external
Clement Lenglet is resisting Barcelona's desires to sell him to Saudi side Al-Nassr - with the France defender determined to return to Tottenham, where he spent last season on loan. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Wolfsburg want Tottenham to pay £43m for their Dutch midfielder Micky Van de Ven. (Mail), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column