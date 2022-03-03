Newcastle v Brighton: What the form shows

Newcastle have never won in nine previous Premier League meetings with Brighton (D5 L4), more often than they’ve faced any other side without a victory in the competition.

Brighton are unbeaten in their four Premier League away games against Newcastle (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet each time. It’s the most a team has faced another away from home in the competition without ever conceding.

Newcastle have failed to score in any of their four Premier League home games against Brighton – it’s the Magpies’ longest run without a home goal against an opponent in their league history.