Newcastle v Brighton: What the form shows
- Published
Newcastle have never won in nine previous Premier League meetings with Brighton (D5 L4), more often than they’ve faced any other side without a victory in the competition.
Brighton are unbeaten in their four Premier League away games against Newcastle (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet each time. It’s the most a team has faced another away from home in the competition without ever conceding.
Newcastle have failed to score in any of their four Premier League home games against Brighton – it’s the Magpies’ longest run without a home goal against an opponent in their league history.
Brighton have lost each of their past three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 20. They’ve not lost four in a row in the competition since April 2019.