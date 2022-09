St Johnstone's Scottish Premiership home game with Rangers in November has been moved for TV coverage.

It will now take place on Sunday, 6 November - a day later than originally scheduled - with a 12:00 kick-off and be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Perth men last defeated Rangers on home soil in March 2010 when goals from Cillian Sheridan, Chris Millar, Murray Davidson and a Lee McCulloch OG secured a 4-1 win.