Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester United are winless in their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace. They've not gone three top-flight games without a win against the Eagles since October 1970.
Palace have taken seven points from their last four away league games at Old Trafford, just one fewer than they had from their first 21 visits.
Michael Olise scored Crystal Palace's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with United last month – the only Eagles player to score home and away league goals against the Red Devils in the same top-flight campaign was Bobby Tambling in 1970-71.