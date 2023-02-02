Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have won just one of their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace.Getty Images

  • Manchester United are winless in their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace. They've not gone three top-flight games without a win against the Eagles since October 1970.

  • Palace have taken seven points from their last four away league games at Old Trafford, just one fewer than they had from their first 21 visits.

  • Michael Olise scored Crystal Palace's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with United last month – the only Eagles player to score home and away league goals against the Red Devils in the same top-flight campaign was Bobby Tambling in 1970-71.