Hearts 0-3 Rangers: What did the manager say?
- Published
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "Rangers played well, but we were poor.
"We've been very good in the last 10-11 games and played our football but didn't do that tonight.
"Rangers pressed us very well, but we still had opportunities to pass and were just 15-20% off it. If you're off it against good teams, they pick you off.
"Our decision-making at times was a bit negative. We've built the team around being possession based and passing forward, but there was a lot of passes back.
"Zander Clark was outstanding and I've got to thank him for keeping the score down."