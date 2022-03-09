Hasenhuttl on Villa defeat, St Mary's and 'completely different' Newcastle
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game against Newcastle United on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl has no fresh injury worries. He will make a call on the fitness of Mohammed Salisu tomorrow before the game.
On bouncing back from a heavy defeat at Aston Villa: "We were a bit surprised by their aggression and how they stopped us playing - but I can guarantee this won’t happen again. We also are a team known for being aggressive and we will not be surprised again."
He praised the relationship with the fans at St Mary’s, where Southampton have not lost since September: "That is why we do the job, to make the fans happy and proud. It is fantastic to see the the positive atmosphere and it’s good we can celebrate together."
On playing Newcastle, two months after the original game was postponed: "I said at that time the postponement was strange. Now, two months on, we play against a completely different team. We are also a stronger team than we were two months ago."
On links to the Manchester United job: "I don’t have time for anything other than working or doing my job. Anything else shows that we don’t do anything wrong here."