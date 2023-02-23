Head coach Liam Fox says he is "thoroughly enjoying" the pressure of trying to keep himself in a job and preserve Dundee United's Premiership status.

The Tannadice club prop up the table, having lost five straight games in league and cup, and visit second-bottom Ross County - who sit a point above - on Saturday.

“Any football manager knows there will be a time when you are more vulnerable," Fox said.

"I know that. I knew that when I took the job. It was always going to be a difficult job.

"I am enjoying the heat because if you don’t enjoy the heat and the pressure you are in the wrong job. But I believe in the players and the way we are working."