Pep Guardiola is anticipating a tough challenge at Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Manchester City have won their past 12 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division by an aggregate score of 42-8. However, Guardiola is not taken anything for granted against the mid-table Championship side.

"They have no defeats in their past 12 games," he said. "That gives me a lot of information.

"It means they are there, and the scouts there are a good team. Their manager has a lot of experience and I know him from when he managed Leicester and Watford.

"It's always tough when you go away from home against a Championship team. At home, it would be different but we are going to fly there tomorrow, try to do a good game and to go through.

"It's an important competition and it is a serious team that will play there."