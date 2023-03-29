Leeds United have 11 games to preserve their Premier League status - so will they manage it?

BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast panel - Adam Pope, Jonny Buchan and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix - have weighed up each remaining fixture and delivered their verdict on the Whites' fate.

"I think Leeds have got quite good games compared with everyone around them," says Rix. "Someone has suggested we'll get 33 points - that's my kind of positivity!

"There are some big games in there. I think by the time we have played Bournemouth [on Sunday, 30 April] we'll have a six-point cushion, and whatever happens in our last four games we'll be safe."

While he is the most positive, he is backed up by his fellow panellists, who all believe Leeds will be comfortably clear of the bottom three when the curtain falls on the 2022-23 season.

In fact, the Whites will be so secure that the final game against Tottenham at Elland Road will have nothing riding on it, even if their predicted results to reach that point vary quite considerably.

