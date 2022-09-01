McLennan joins St Johnstone on loan

Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan has joined St Johnstone on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin said earlier he had a conversation with the 22-year-old about needing to play regularly elsewhere.

He's now part of Callum Davidson's squad and will train tomorrow.

"My aim is to get into the manager's first team plans as soon as possible and play a part in helping us win as many games as we can," McLennan said.

"I will need to show the manager and the coaching staff what I can do and I will work hard in training every day.

"I know there are some excellent players at St Johnstone and I will need to perform to a high standard to be involved in games.

"But I feel I can make a positive impact and that's what I want to do.

"Andy Considine has spoken very highly of the set-up at St Johnstone and that the dressing-room has a high level of professionalism and lots of quality."