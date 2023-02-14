Arsenal v Man City: Pick of the stats
Manchester City have won their past six away games against Arsenal in all competitions. No team has ever won seven consecutive away games against the Gunners before.
City are the only side Mikel Arteta has failed to beat in the Premier League, losing all five of his meetings with them.
Arsenal had a player sent off in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season (Granit Xhaka away, Gabriel home).
Leandro Trossard has already scored against Manchester City this season, netting in Brighton's 3-1 defeat at Etihad Stadium in October.