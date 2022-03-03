Luton 2-3 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Since overcoming Norwich on penalties in round three in 2017-18, Chelsea have won 20 of their 23 FA Cup games (L3), more than any other side.

Reece Burke’s strike for Luton after 1 minute 42 seconds was the quickest goal Chelsea have conceded in all competitions this season.

Saul Niguez ended a run of 40 consecutive club appearances for the Blues without a goal in all competitions since scoring for Atletico Madrid in January 2021.