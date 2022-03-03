Luton 2-3 Chelsea: Pick of the stats
Since overcoming Norwich on penalties in round three in 2017-18, Chelsea have won 20 of their 23 FA Cup games (L3), more than any other side.
Reece Burke’s strike for Luton after 1 minute 42 seconds was the quickest goal Chelsea have conceded in all competitions this season.
Saul Niguez ended a run of 40 consecutive club appearances for the Blues without a goal in all competitions since scoring for Atletico Madrid in January 2021.
Since his debut for Chelsea in September 2020, Timo Werner has been directly involved 34 goals in all competitions (19 goals, 15 assists), more than any other player at the club in this period.