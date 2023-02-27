Erik ten Hag says "there will be no complacency" in Manchester United's desire to "return the club back to where we want to be" after clinching the first available trophy of the season against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.

In an open letter, external to United supporters on the club website, Ten Hag was thankful for their backing and toasted a "truly magnificent" feeling in winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

"I am proud of my players and staff for their preparation and performances," he wrote. "Yesterday, we saw the required desire, spirit and determination that we must demand of everyone who represents Manchester United.

"We set ourselves high standards every day. We know the importance of silverware throughout the history of this great club and we are so happy to bring the trophy back... but we are by no means satisfied.

"There is still a lot more to come and we will go back to work with full focus on preparing to face West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday."

In the Premier League, United are third, eight points behind leaders Arsenal and will play Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League after a memorable victory over Barcelona last week.