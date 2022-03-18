Leicester v Brentford: Team news

Leicester are likely to be without Marc Albrighton, who hurt his groin against Rennes, and Wilfred Ndidi, who suffered a knee problem in the same game.

Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka missed the trip to France through illness and will be assessed, as will Wesley Fofana, who made his first appearance of the season on Thursday.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva completes a three-match suspension.

Midfielder Tariq Fosu and defender Julian Jeanvier remain sidelined.

