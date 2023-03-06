'I can't remember how I finished that!' - Jota

If you were left wondering how on earth Jota equalised from the most acute of angles against St Mirren on Sunday, well, you were not the only one. The man himself couldn't even recall how he done it.

Speaking to BBC Scotland after the 5-1 victory for his side at the SMiSA Stadium, the Portuguese winger said, "I'm going to be honest with you, I can't remember how I finished that!

"I still have to see it again because I just remember being on the floor, hitting the ball and just hoping that it went in.

"I can't remember how the ball got to me, I can't remember who crossed it! Everything was just so fast."

What the 23-year-old does remember, though, was his celebrations.

"It's just about all the excitement. When you are in this beautiful match, you just do whatever comes to your mind and I just wanted everyone to come as fast as they can so we can go again and score another goal."