Graham Potter says he accepts the criticism following Brighton's five-game losing run.

Albion have only beaten Everton and Watford in the league in 2022 going into Wednesday's game with Tottenham.

"The best thing is to be consistent in the way you act and the way you are," said Potter.

"We don’t pay too much attention to that [praise when they’re doing well] and we try to keep the negativity away too. I’m pretty sure if we keep working and sticking together we’ll get results.

"You have to be honest and say there will be a difference in terms of behaviour. The players are not as happy and chippy as normal. The boys want to change the situation around. They know they’re capable of achieving it.

"It’s my responsibility in terms of team selection and tactics. We’re not getting the results, it's my responsibility, it’s on me.

"The players deserve the support because they’ve put a lot into the season and accumulated points. Players are making their first season in the Premier League with crowds - that’s easily overlooked."

On trying to rediscover some of their early-season form, he said: "There’s only a couple of teams who can talk about consistency. For the rest it’s so difficult to get.

"You can’t control what people’s expectations are. There will be people who are negative towards me and I understand that but there’s nothing I can do about that."