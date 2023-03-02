Livingston v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Livingston have won each of their last three home league games against Hibernian, their longest ever home winning run over Hibs in the top-flight.

Hibernian’s 4-0 win over Livingston in December ended a run of four straight league defeats to the Lions for Hibs. They last won back-to-back top-flight games against Livingston within a single season in February 2006 (run of three).

Livingston have lost two league games in a row, and are looking to avoid suffering three straight such defeats for the first time since April 2022. The Lions could also lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time since December 2021.

Hibernian are unbeaten in six league games (W4 D2), their longest such run since September 2021 under Jack Ross (run of nine).