Antonio Conte says the defeat at Middlesbrough "hurts everybody" as Spurs exited the FA Cup at the hands of the Championship side.

In a game of few chances, teenage substitute Josh Coburn scored an extra-time winner to remove Spurs' last hope of silverware this season - and Conte admits he was "frustrated" with how the game panned out.

"When you play this type of game, you have to be very good from the start," he said. "We had the chances to score and to kill the game but we didn't take them.

"We have to continue to work hard with the players, to try to learn about these defeats. The important thing for us is to avoid up and down, up and down."

Spurs will now turn their full attention on the race to qualify for Europe via the Premier League and are currently seventh, five points behind Manchester United in the final Champions League qualification spot.