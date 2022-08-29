We asked you for your post-match thoughts after 10-man Chelsea held on to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Here are some of your comments:

Justin: It's work in progress. We need to wait and see what players we have after the transfer window closes. Potentially, Fofana seems like the player we need in defence for flexibility and quality. Tuchel will then be able to select his preferred starting XI and formation. It’d be good to keep Gallagher, Broja and Chalobah in the squad to develop them further.

Danny: A very good three points considering the circumstances, but that Havertz offside decision must be talked about. Giving offsides like that ruins the game completely for match-going fans like myself and are extremely dubious besides. How Rashford could have been onside last Monday and Havertz offside on Saturday is unfathomable to me. Great win though!

Spike: Chelsea aren't going to win anything with Jorginho and Havertz in the team. It's time to say goodbye to Tuchel as well. His football is mind numbing.

Denis: The need for an efficient number nine has not gone away. Gallagher owes Sterling a drink, and hopefully he will learn from it. Mendy and Sterling were decisive, but credit to the 10 in that heat for a vital win.

Nicholas: Disappointed with Conor Gallagher for getting sent off. However, well done Chelsea for holding on for the victory. Raheem Sterling will turn out to be the signing of the season.