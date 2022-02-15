Man Utd 2-0 Brighton - manager reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter: "We are frustrated, we had large periods of the game but we did not start the second half well, gave the ball away and they punished us. The sending off changes the dynamic of the game, frustrated with that. We had to survive with 10 men at Old Trafford. We hit the bar, Danny Welbeck had a chance but proud of the players.

"In football if you don't score and they do, you don't deserve anything. Our first half was good, if it was 11 v 11 it would have been a more interesting second half and we were always in the game.

On Lewis Dunk red card: "It was a yellow card to start with, when I looked at it back it does not look a clear and obvious error. That is my feeling. Adam Webster is on the cover and the referee gave a yellow card live. I could have taken it if it was a red card, I don't understand why the VAR is getting involved.

"We are disappointed because we lost the game but overall there was enough for us to be encouraged. The players never give up, they keep going until the end and for 2-0 we were pushing."