'Breathtaking' Brownhill picked out by Garth

Brownhill: The way the Burnley midfielder took his goal in the dying minutes of the match against Watford - and with so much at stake - was breathtaking.

I haven't seen Burnley play like this since they arrived in the Premier League.

I really don't want to rain on Sean Dyche's parade, but something has happened to the Clarets since his departure.

There is a freshness to their game and a belief among their players I haven't seen before.

Burnley now have momentum.

The way they are playing they could survive this flirt with relegation.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week