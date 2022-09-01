Everton confirm Garner signing

Everton have confirmed the signing of James Garner from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old midfielder is the Toffees' eighth summer signing and arrives on a four-year deal.

Garner joined United’s academy at the age of eight and rose through the youth ranks before breaking into the first team, where he made seven appearances.

He spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest and played a key part in their promotion-winning campaign.