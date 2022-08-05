Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has told The Athletic "there is no way" Jack Harrison will be moving to Newcastle this summer

In an in-depth interview, the Italian dismissed any chance of the Whites forward leaving the club this summer.

"Absolutely not," he said. "Jack stays here."

The Magpies were rumoured to have made a bid for the 25-year-old, who scored eight goals for Leeds last season.

However, having seen Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave Elland Road in recent weeks, Radrizzani will not want to lose another of the club's stars in this window.