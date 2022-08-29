The pressure is already piling up on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard and "questions will be asked" of his tactics, says the club's former defender Neil Taylor.

The home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was Villa’s third loss in four games so far this season, and the team was booed by supporters at full-time.

"By going with two strikers, at the moment, it isn’t working,” Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There are questions to be asked. With the playing career he has had, he’s probably getting more time than other people would.

“Villa have spent big, big money, but it’s not coming to fruition."

Gerrard said his side lacked invention in the loss to the Hammers, but Taylor says the former England captain has a squad full of attacking talent.

Taylor added: "He said there has been a lack of creativity in his team. If you ask any team in that league if they would have Coutinho, Buendia and players like that, with Watkins and Ings up front, they would be all over it. There is enough there.

"Part of a manager’s job is to coach that top end of the pitch on how you create chances."

