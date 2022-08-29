Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Son Heung-min is such a "good guy" that he would consider letting him marry his daughter.

Son has struggled to find his best form so far this season despite Spurs having a great start to the season, with three wins from four and a draw away against Chelsea.

The latest victory saw Nottingham Forest beaten 2-0 on Sunday, but Son once again failed to shine and has yet to score this season.

However, Conte was quick to back the forward.

"I understood Sonny is a really sensible player," Conte said. "He's really sensible and a top man, a really good guy. If I am to make an example, if I have to find a husband for my daughter I'd like it to be a person like him.

"In this moment maybe he's suffering a lot that he's not scoring. But he has to continue in this way and trust himself because in every game he has the opportunity, the chance to score and then he has to be calm.

"We trust him and the team-mates. You know very well the importance of this player with Harry Kane and for sure he's a bit disappointed that he's not scoring but no problem."