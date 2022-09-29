Armstrong calls for Saints to 'put on a show' against Everton
- Published
Adam Armstrong hopes Southampton "can put on a show" against Everton on Saturday in their first game at St Mary's Stadium since beating Chelsea on 30 August.
The Saints have lost narrowly on successive trips to the Midlands against Wolves and Aston Villa but 25-year-old Armstrong told BBC Radio Solent he's hoping they benefit from coming home.
"It's been a while," he said. "We can't wait to get going. It'll be great to get out there again and hopefully we can put on a show."
Armstrong scored his first goal on his debut for Southampton against Everton last season and he is pleased with starting six of their seven games so far this year.
"I feel good, I'm always confident and I try my best every time I go on the pitch," he said. "Hopefully I can keep that up.
"Scoring goals is always good but the main thing is getting the three points.
"I feel settled down here and it seems like we've got used to our surroundings. I'm enjoying it - it's a lot sunnier than in the North and the Midlands."