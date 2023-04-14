West Ham's progress in the Europa Conference League has "given fans a little bit of hope" despite the first leg of their quarter-final with Gent being "surprisingly tough".

So says Sam Delaney, host of the You Irons podcast, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that a "dreary" season could be saved by European silverware.

"It's giving us all a little bit of hope the season could still end with something exceptional," he said. "A final would be incredible while a first trophy in 43 years would be absolutely sensational.

"It is something for us all to cling hold of in the midst of pretty dreary performances in the league."

The Hammers were clinging on against the Belgian side after Danny Ings' first-half goal was pegged back by Hugo Cuypers' strike.

David Moyes admitted he was pleased to get "a good result" and Delaney is confident they can make the semi-finals.

"Everyone was very surprised by what tough opponents Gent were," he said. "But coming away with a 1-1 is exciting.

"I think we will be able to overcome them in the second leg."

Listen from 28'48 on BBC Sounds