Aston Villa manager Unai Emery feels a European spot is a "realistic objective" for the club this season.

The west Midlands side have moved up to sixth in the table following a good run of form and sit just six points off Tottenham in the Europa League spot above them.

"We have to be happy but thinking we can't stop now and are deserving to get in the top 10," said Emery.

"We have now added a new realistic objective [Europe] and we have to be very, very focused about this possibility. We were speaking this morning and now the teams are playing in the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League.

"The teams are now in key moments. We have the same way here - we are in the key moment."

Villa now face an in form Newcastle who have won their past five Premier League games in a row and put themselves in pole position for a Champions League spot.

The Spaniard feels this the type of target that Villa should be working towards.

"We want to improve and add a new target in our way. We are now candidates to play for European positions next year," said Emery.

"It will be difficult. We are facing teams like Liverpool, Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea. Progressively we want to be candidates to stay there.

"We have to improve and add ideas to be stronger as a team and a club. If we add in Europe this year it would be fantastic. But it wasn't the first target this year."