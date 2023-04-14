Sean Dyche has praised the job Marco Silva has done at Fulham as the ex-Everton boss prepares for his first return to Goodison Park since being sacked in December 2019.

Fulham are on their worst run of the season after five successive defeats in all competitions but are clear of the relegation scrap and have impressed since promotion from the Championship.

Dyche is anticipating the Cottagers to provide stern opposition on Saturday.

"Silva has done a very good job," he said. "He had to get them out of the Championship and did it comfortably.

"They had a fantastic start and they are going through an awkward spell at the moment but that can happen to anyone in this league - we certainly know that.

"We have to safeguard against a reaction to that and use our stadium to our advantage."

Dyche empathised with the absence of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but suggested Fulham were good enough to compensate.

"If you miss good players then it's bound to have some effect," he said. "But you want people to step in - that's certainly my feeling here."