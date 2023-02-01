Tottenham have lost four of their past five Premier League home games (W1), including the past two at home. They last lost three in a row at home in September 2008.

However, Manchester City have lost their past three away league games against Tottenham by an aggregate score of 5-0 - and only twice before have they lost four in a row without scoring at an opponent in the Premier League (Chelsea between 2006 and 2009, and Sunderland between 2010 and 2013).

Spurs have conceded at least twice in their past five home league games - their worst such run since one of six September and November 1988.