Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa’s squad redevelopment remains work in progress, and their measured approach over the last few weeks appears to be part of a longer-term policy. The room to follow that plan, rather than splashing out to fend off emergencies, has been earned by five wins in Unai Emery’s first seven League games. It is hard to believe, for example, that they would have sanctioned a move to West Ham for Danny Ings, without a senior replacement being assured, had they not opened up an 11-point gap to the bottom three.

Villa’s owners have shown over recent seasons that they are prepared to back their managers generously, and act quickly when necessary. They have also shown that they understand that a change of manager invariably means a squad rebuild too, so it will be no surprise if more extensive transfer activity follows in the summer, when there is usually better value to be had.

In the meantime, Villa have shown faith in the squad that has delivered that upturn in form. But the addition of Alex Moreno was notable, and there is now clear competition for Lucas Digne at left-back.

Jhon Duran is a longer-term bet, but following Ings’ departure the young Colombian may have a greater involvement in the second half of the season. Although only 19, he is at least used to regular first-team football with Chicago Fire, and his progress will be a particular point of interest in the coming months.

For now, though, there is more time for players already in his squad to show Emery why their position should not be a priority for spending in the next window. Morgan Sanson and Marvelous Nakamba may have already taken the hint, having been allowed to leave on loan, but the focus of the rest of the season may be on which players make best use of the increased elbow-room on the team bus. Bertrand Traore’s return from a loan in Turkey gives him an unexpected extra opening.

Villa have left themselves light in some areas for the remainder of the season, and could be embarrassed by only a small number of injuries. But if there are no emergencies, they may yet continue their push up the table. Ashley Young has been quoted over the last week as saying Europe ought to be a target.

At 37, he can be forgiven for being in a hurry, but as a whole Villa seem content to take their time and think more strategically – a privilege the Premier League rarely allows.