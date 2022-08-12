Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Usually I'd expect Manchester United to react after what happened against Brighton on Sunday.

Not this time though, because United have got issues everywhere. I'm not blaming Erik ten Hag for the situation they are in, but he has to try to fix their problems.

At the back, I don't fancy Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire against Ivan Toney. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo should return to lead the line - but how fit is he?

Like Brighton, Brentford are very well-drilled and unless United click, they are going to struggle again.

Also, although in the end United thought better of signing Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, they deserve to lose just for thinking about buying him.

Some people might think this prediction is bad - but it's not half as bad as United being linked with Arnautovic in the first place.

Serge's prediction: 2-0

This might be my coupon buster but I just have a feeling Brentford are going to win. Yes, I can see how United might figure it out and get it right after last week, but this is a tricky game for them.

