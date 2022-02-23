Brighton could welcome back defender Lewis Dunk from suspension as they look to respond to two straight Premier League defeats against Aston Villa.

Albion dominated possession against Burnley last weekend but managed only one shot on target as the visitors took their chances to prevail 3-0.

Will Graham Potter shake things up as seeks to avoid a second home reverse in quick succession?

Select the Seagulls side you'd like to see and share it on social media