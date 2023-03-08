Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has praised the work done at Celtic by manager Ange Postecoglou, and believes they will be incredibly hard to stop as they look to secure a domestic treble.

"There were things that needed to happen when he took over, work to be done", Miller said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Aside from his first four or five games, it’s been pretty smooth sailing. The trajectory that they’ve been on has been pretty impressive - they’re relentless in their pursuit of trophies.

"It’s going to be tough for anyone to stop them, they’ve got their eyes on another treble - it’s a Celtic juggernaut at the moment."