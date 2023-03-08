Manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League last-16 tie at Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta said he is seeking to balance the needs of his squad with the busy schedule Arsenal face: "Everyone wants to play. When we’ve wanted to rotate, players have been injured. It’s been difficult. We want everybody to feel important and we will try to put the best team out to win the game."

On the future of left-back Kieran Tierney, Arteta said: "He’s played under me a lot. He understands the situation and he needs to challenge the situation."

He has used the local expertise of former Porto player Fabio Viera: "That’s the first thing we did. It’s great to have the knowledge of someone from the country."

On links with the Real Madrid job, the Spaniard said: "I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here."

