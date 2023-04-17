Davidson 'will go down as the best manager they have ever had'

Former St Johnstone defender Allan Preston has hailed the legacy that Callum Davidson leaves at McDiarmind Park, but believes the club have made the right decision to part company with their double-winning manager.

"It's been very difficult, two wins in 16 - a difficult run for them, but he will go down as the best manager they've ever had and an absolute legend at the club," Preston said.

"I played with Callum at St Johnstone. They sold him for a club record fee to Blackburn, he then came back as assistant manager and helped them win their first trophy in 130 years, and then obviously won the double in '21.

"For me, that will never happen again to a club outside Rangers or Celtic. He's been phenomenal for St Johnstone and I'm just really sad that it's not worked out this season.

"They've not been winning games, not been creating chances, and playing poorly. It's the manager that has to suffer, but St Johnstone need to dust themselves off and make sure they're in the Premiership next season."

Preston was also asked who he would turn to in order to help the club avoid relegation this season.

"Short-term, I would look at Tommy Wright coming back," he said. "He would galvanise them and win enough points to keep them up, and then look at it again in the summer."