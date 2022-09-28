Bournemouth v Brentford: Pick of the stats

This will be the first top-flight meeting between Bournemouth and Brentford, making it the 109th fixture to have been played in all of the top four divisions of English league football.

The Bees have won their past three league games against the Cherries (excluding play-offs), most recently completing the league double over them in the 2020-21 Championship season.

After beating Aston Villa 2-0 in their opening game, Bournemouth have failed to score in their past two home league matches. They’ve never gone three in a row without scoring at home in the top flight.