Bournemouth v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Gary O'Neil and Thomas Frank

  • This will be the first top-flight meeting between Bournemouth and Brentford, making it the 109th fixture to have been played in all of the top four divisions of English league football.

  • The Bees have won their past three league games against the Cherries (excluding play-offs), most recently completing the league double over them in the 2020-21 Championship season.

  • After beating Aston Villa 2-0 in their opening game, Bournemouth have failed to score in their past two home league matches. They’ve never gone three in a row without scoring at home in the top flight.

  • Thomas Frank's side have conceded 12 goals in their opening seven games this season, double the amount as the same stage in 2021-22.