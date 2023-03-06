Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy says Arsenal's recent results suggest "the jigsaw puzzle is coming together" in their title hopes.

Reiss Nelson's stunning 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth on Saturday ensured the Gunners remain five points clear of Manchester City.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Murphy said: "It’s not just this one. The last-minute winner at Villa, there was a late winner against Manchester United.

"It starts to feel like things are moving in the right place and the jigsaw puzzle is coming together. I know Arsenal fans don’t want to talk that way yet."

After the game, boss Mikel Arteta told 5 Live's John Southall: "It was full of joy, relief, energy and you just look at the faces of everybody who works next to you every single day and those smiles and those eyes were really showing that emotion. It was just fantastic to live it.

"Probably it is the best [atmosphere] I’ve seen. The moment was special, the manner was special and the connection that the supporters and the team has is stronger and stronger every day.

"We feel that they are fully behind the team and they are hoping we can give them joy. We are trying to do that every single week and let’s see where we get."

Hear more reaction to Arsenal's win over Bournemouth on BBC Sounds