Goldson, Jack and Sima return for Rangers

Following Saturday's 4-0 win over Livingston, Michael Beale makes three changes to his Rangers side.

Connor Goldson is back in defence and Abdallah Sima enters the attack, while Ryan Jack also comes in as Beale opts for an extra body in midfield.

Out go Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers.

On paper, at least, Servette are stronger for this second leg.

It's two switches to the side that started last week at Ibrox as forward Enzo Crivelli returns after serving a suspension.

Midfielder Gael Ondoua also starts having missed the trip to Glasgow after not being issued with a visa in time to travel with the squad.

Suspended David Douline misses out and Boubacar Fofana drops to the bench.

Follow our live coverage here.