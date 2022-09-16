Emi Martinez missed Thursday's training because of illness but is expected to play, while Ollie Watkins has also been unwell and will be assessed.

Robin Olsen is nursing a minor knee problem, Matty Cash is out with a hamstring injury and Jan Bednarek is ineligible to face his parent club.

Deadline day signing Leander Dendoncker has recovered from tonsillitis and could make his debut.

Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento remain Southampton's only absentees.

Livramento is back training individually on grass after five months out with a knee injury.

