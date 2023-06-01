Your Bournemouth player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Bournemouth player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Philip Billing - selected by 45% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Philip Billing - 45%
Neto - 19%
Jefferson Lerma - 18%
Marcus Tavernier - 18%
And here's what Tom Jordan from Back of the Net, external had to say about your winner...
"Billing has been colossal for us this season. He's now one of Gary O'Neil's first names on the teamsheet, our top goalscorer from midfield and a consistent performer throughout. We'll do well to keep hold of him, as I'm sure there will be plenty of suitors for the Danish maestro."
