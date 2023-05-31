Pittodrie set for 'digital makeover'

Two large LED ribbon scoreboards are be installed at Pittodrie as part of a "digital makeover" this summer.

The scoreboards will be housed on either side of the South Stand gantry and display a match clock and score update, while the revamp also includes a digital perimeter system.

Aberdeen's head of IT and digital, David Bowman, said: “The move to three sides of perimeter LED along with two 16m long scoreboards at Pittodrie represents a significant investment for the club, but will undoubtedly provide a welcome improvement to the matchday experience for fans."