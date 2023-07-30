'True St Johnstone great' Rooney dies at age 80

Former captain Benny Rooney, described by the club as a “true St Johnstone great”, has died at the age of 80.

St Johnstone say they are deeply saddened by the loss of Rooney, who was skipper for much of Willie Ormond's tenure in the late 1960s and early 70s.

Rooney joined Saints for £2,500 in 1966 as a striker, but was moved into defence and later midfield by Ormond and spent nine seasons at the club.

He featured in the 1969 League Cup final defeat to Celtic and helped Saints finish third in the top flight in 1971 as the club secured European football for the first time.

Rooney made 293 appearances for the Perth side, scoring 21 goals, and went on to manage Greenock Morton, Albion Rovers and Partick Thistle.

St Johnstone added in a statement: “Everyone at McDiarmid Park sends their condolences to all of Benny’s family at this very sad time.”