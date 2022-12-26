Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team news

World Cup winner Emi Martinez will be unavailable for Aston Villa on Boxing Day but Robin Olsen is expected to be fit to deputise in goal.

Jacob Ramsey is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Liverpool's World Cup players should all be involved except Ibrahima Konate, who returns to training on 27 December.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ought to be back after illness but James Milner and Roberto Firmino will miss the next two games.

